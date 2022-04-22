Scott Steiner “Grew Up” & Let Go of His Bad Feelings Towards WWE

The Steiner Brothers were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame earlier this month during WrestleMania 38 weekend.

Their induction was long overdue. Rick and Scott Steiner were one of the most dominant tag teams of the 1980’s and 90’s. There was little debate about whether or not they deserved to be honored. However, the induction was likely delayed a few years due to Scott’s contentious relationship with WWE.

Scott Steiner has been very outspoken about WWE since leaving the company in 2014. He’s ripped the company during various interviews and podcast appearances, including Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon and Triple H.

As recently as 2020, Steiner was calling Triple H a “p*ssy” who got ahead by sleeping with “the boss’ daughter.” He also trashed the WWE Hall of Fame as

Big Poppa Pump recently spoke with the Detroit News and discussed reconciling with WWE. Steiner told Adam Graham that it’s important to let go of bad feelings and move on with your life.

“You’ve gotta’ let it go, you can’t harbor all the bad feelings. You’ve gotta’ grow up.” – Scott Steiner



Scott Stiner and Triple H made amends and were photographed together backstage at the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

From Scott Steiner to Big Poppa Pump

He also commented on his late 1990’s transformation from tag team wrestler Scott Steiner to Big Poppa Pump, the Genetic Freak.

Steiner had flirted with the idea of a heel solo run for years, but finally pulled the trigger during the height of the nWo’s reign in WCW.

“I knew I had to go in a totally different direction, so I just totally flipped the switch,” said Steiner. “In amateur wrestling, you really didn’t talk too much trash. Wrestling is a humbling experience: if you get too big, you’ll get beat.”

“So I had always had that mindset. But after a while, once I saw everything in the business, the politics, I had a totally different mindset than when I broke in. I had a whole different attitude, it was more of a rage. And that’s what came out.”

