Seth Rollins is the New Mr. WrestleMania and He Knows It

Seth Rollins has developed into one of WWE‘s most valuable Superstars since bursting on to the scene in 2012 as a member of The Shield. He can always be counted on to deliver a show-stealing performance, especially when it is the most needed.

Rollins was Ryan Satin’s guest on the latest episode of the Out of Character podcast for Fox Sports. Their discussion took place at SoFi Stadium, site of next year’s WrestleMania. The 5-time World Champion boasts that he’s hit “all home runs” and delivered “all bangers” on WWE’s grandest stage.

“Yeah, WrestleMania is always good for me. I’ve got great memories of it as a fan and now as a performer,” he said. “I feel like, I’d have to rack by main, but I feel like I’ve had all home runs at WrestleMania. I think, all bangers, as far as I can remember. We had a couple of real short ones with The Shield, we opened our first WrestleMania in New York, and then did a straight squash of Kane and the New Age Outlaws, which is nice to have on your resume as well, those are Hall of Famers. Other than that, I feel like it’s just been knocking it out of the park every time. So yeah, WrestleMania kind of rocks for me.”

The New Mr. WrestleMania

Satin suggested that Rollins is the current generation’s “Mr. WrestleMania,” a moniker once bestowed upon WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels. Those are big shoes to fill, but they’re a better fit on Rollins than anybody else.

“Yeah, there’s a lot of pressure at WrestleMania time. I think it’s one of those things, the longer you do this, I’ve been doing this I think 10 years now that I’m on the roster with WWE, the live events become lighter, there’s less pressure all around, TV becomes routine.

Even some of the bigger pay-per-views, I’ve done a lot of them, but WrestleMan is always WrestleMania. There’s something super special about it. There’s always that extra buildup and that extra pressure to steal the show or make an impact. You want to leave a moment that people will leave forever, so I’m very fortunate to be part of a few of those.”

Seth Rollins and Shawn Michaels

Seth Rollins’ WrestleMania Record

Seth Rollins has competed in 10 WrestleMania matches since his debut at WrestleMania 29 back in 2013. Since then, he’s earned a record of 6 wins and 4 losses at WWE’s biggest event of the year. It’s a healthy winning record, but it’s the quality of his performances that solidify Rollins as this generation’s Mr. WrestleMania.