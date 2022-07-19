Seth Rollins on Cody Rhodes Wrestling With Torn Pec: “I Didn’t Expect it to Look Like That”

Seth Rollins headlined the WWE Hell in a Cell event in June with Cody Rhodes, who had a torn pectoral muscle.

The pectoral muscle was completely off the bone ahead of the match, and Rhodes, who defeated Rollins inside the Hell in a Cell structure, had a huge bruise covering his upper body.

While speaking with Stephanie Chase for Digital Spy, Rollins noted that he didn’t expect Rhodes to look how he did and felt the same as everyone else in attendance.

“It was pretty gnarly. I don’t think I expected it to look like that. I’ve had some torn muscles in my day, and I know that the blood seeps down, gravity just takes over, but I had never seen anything like that. I remember Triple H had torn his pec some time ago at an event and shared a picture of it, and it was pretty brutal but nothing like what we saw from Cody at Hell in a Cell.

“His bicep, tricep, shoulder, pec it was down to his belly button almost, it was pretty gnarly. It was definitely shocking and I think the way I felt about it was how the audience in Chicago felt. They were just very uncomfortable for the first little bit. I think people were even wary just to cheer for him because it was so wild.”

Rollins stated it’s one of those things that he has never encountered before and was completely new to him to prepare for.

“It was a full hurdle thrown my way that I’d never seen before and so trying to wrap ourselves around it was an interesting process. I think what we got out of it was magic, how we got there wasn’t ideal but that’s life, you gotta roll with the punches sometimes.”

Rollins will face Riddle in a singles match at SummerSlam on July 30 in Nashville.

Transcription via Fightful.