Seth Rollins On Going Winless Against Cody Rhodes In WWE: “He Needed To Re-Establish Himself”

Seth Rollins had a tremendous rivalry with Cody Rhodes in 2022 after The American Nightmare made his return to WWE.
Former CEO Vince McMahon in storyline handpicked Cody as Seth’s mystery opponent at WrestleMania 38. The former AEW EVP and TNT Champion made his shocking return to the company at the biggest Premium Live Event of the year and picked up a victory over Seth. The American Nightmare would defeat Seth Rollins again at WrestleMania Backlash.
Cody beat Seth for a third time at Hell in a Cell but suffered a torn pec leading up to the match. Seth attacked Cody on the following RAW as a way to write him off of television.
Seth Rollins On Going Winless Against Cody Rhodes
Speaking with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, The Visionary said that losing to Cody three times added to the chip on his shoulder because he felt like he was catapulting someone else to a position he deserved. The 36-year-old claimed that he got “more respect” backstage following their rivalry and added that their WrestleMania match was made at the last minute.