Seth Rollins is Sports Illustrated’s #1 Wrestler of 2022 – Roman Reigns at #4

Seth Rollins has added another accolade to his impressive wrestling career, being crowned the #1 wrestler of 2022 by Sports Illustrated.

The list, published this week, commends Rollins as having “wrestled the most compelling, convincing, and effective matches” for the past 12 months.

Rollins’ promos and character work have “brought him to a whole new level of greatness” according to the article.

In his Instagram Story, Rollins reacted to the ranking, saying “Thanks for the love. An honor to be a part of this list.”

Seth Rollins in 2022

Seth’s year started off strong as he challenged Universal Champion Roman Reigns and got a DQ win over the Tribal Chief, the only person to get a PLE victory over Reigns since his 2020 heel turn.

From there, Rollins would have an epic feud with the returning Cody Rhodes, and losing on three Premium Live Events did not damage Rollins’ stature at all.

After failing to win Money in the Bank, Rollins would engage in a deeply personal rivalry with Matt Riddle, and their postponed match for Summerslam would take place at Clash at the Castle.

Rollins defeated the Original Bro in Cardiff but would lose to Riddle by submission in the Fight Pit at WWE Extreme Rules.

In October, Rollins became a two-time U.S. Champion, defeating Bobby Lashley, a title he would hold until Survivor Series: WarGames, where he would lose to Austin Theory.

The Architect will challenge for the title on the first Raw of 2023.

The Rankings

Rollins may be number one, but Sports Illustrated had some difficult picks for the rest of the list.

The full ranking is as follows.