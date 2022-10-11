Seth Rollins Wins WWE United States Title

Seth Rollins has dethroned Bobby Lashley as the WWE United States Champion.

On Monday’s episode of WWE Raw, Rollins was supposed to challenge Lashley for the title. However, before he did, Brock Lesnar made his return and attacked Lashley by hitting him with a few F5s and locking in the kimura submission hold.

Lashley was being helped from ringside by some referees when Rollins walked out, got into the ring to cut a promo in typical heel fashion, and talked down to Lashley as a way to try to fire him up and accept the match despite being injured.

Seth Rollins is a Champion Again

Lashley bit on the bait and accepted the match. Rollins managed to get some near falls with a pedigree and a frog splash off the top rope. WWE kept Lashley strong and had him connect with a few moves before Rollins laid him out with the stomp to become the new champion.

Rollins just lost to Matt Riddle in the Fight Pit Match at Saturday’s Extreme Rules, with UFC Legend Daniel Cormier serving as the special guest referee.