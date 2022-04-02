Watch: The Undertaker’s Emotional Hall Of Fame Induction

The Undertaker has finally taken his rightful place in the WWE Hall Of Fame after an illustrious wrestling career spanning over three decades. WWE chairman Vince McMahon himself inducted the Dead Man. This was only the second time the boss took the time to do so after Stone Cold Steve Austin.

For the induction, the ring had several mannequin-like silhouettes, displaying the various looks of The Phenom over the years. McMahon first claimed that HOF is his favorite night of the year because fans and performers get a chance to say thank you to the inductees. Mr McMahon said that of all the performers of the past, there is no one more deserving of an induction than the one he is going to induct tonight.

He listed some of The Undertaker’s greatest opponents. He praised Taker for his loyalty to WWE, mentioning how even at the height of Monday Night Wars, WCW never bothered to call because they knew the former world champion would not leave.

The Undertaker then came down the aisle. He received a huge standing ovation. He hugged Vince McMahon and told the chairman that he loved him. The ovation continued when the lights came back on. The moment made the wrestling legend emotional alongside all the fans.

Taker mentioned how he loves the business but it doesn’t come without sacrifice. He said that he wouldn’t be here without all the people that helped him in and outside the ring. The Undertaker said that his first thank you is to the WWE Universe. He said that fans’ passion is the motivation he needed on many nights to push through the pain to perform. Taker said that the night is not only about him, it’s about each and every one of the fans:

