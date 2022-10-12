Shawn Michaels Praises ‘Huge Uplift In Morale’ Within WWE

Shawn Michaels has seen a “huge uplift in morale” within WWE recently.

Recently, “The Heartbreak Kid” was interviewed on “The Ringer Wrestling Show,” where he was asked about the recent changes that have gone on within WWE – particularly, Triple H taking over WWE creative.

Michaels noted that, from top to bottom, a huge uplift in morale can be felt everywhere throughout the company.

“There’s certainly, I would say it’s no secret to anybody that there’s a huge uplift in morale, from top to bottom in the WWE, whether it’s RAW, SmackDown, or NXT, everybody’s very excited for the future,” Shawn Michaels said.

“Look, I’ll say this, the one thing that was always really positive in NXT and again, the positive about all these other former athletes that come in, they were already excited and focused and ready to go.

“Now we’ve just made sure that we’ve topped that off and everybody from top to bottom, roster-wise, is excited about the future. All of us working there are equally as excited because we all know that we’re pulling the rope in the same direction.”

(BT Sport)

Longtime WWE CEO and head of creative Vince McMahon was recently forced to step down from his positions.

After allegations of sexual misconduct, McMahon stepped down as CEO, forcing Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan to take over as co-CEOs.

Soon after, once investigations into the allegations began, McMahon officially retired from WWE, stepping down as head of creative, handing the reigns over to his son-in-law and former WWE Champion Triple H.

Since “The Game” has taken over, the general reviews of the WWE product from fans to those backstage have been generally positive.

(quotes via Colin Tessier)