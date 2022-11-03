Shawn Spears Claims Former WWE Superstar Has Retired

AEW star Shawn Spears recently joined Renee Paquette for an episode of The Sessions podcast.

Renee recently joined All Elite Wrestling as an interviewer. She formerly worked in WWE as Renee Young as an interviewer and a brief stint on the RAW commentary team. Spears performed in WWE under the name Tye Dillinger until he asked for his release from the company in February 2019. He signed with AEW a few months later in June.

During the interview with Renee, Shawn talked about former WWE Superstar Tyler Breeze and if he will return to wrestling again. The Chairman said that Breeze has claimed that his in-ring career is over.

He still works out, he’s still in shape. There will be times we’ll hop in the ring and have 20, 25 minutes. We just did that a couple of weeks ago with the Gunns, just at the school to get some cardio in. He can still go, he still does everything. But I say to him, ‘Hey man, getting ready for a second run?’ He goes ‘Nah, [I’m] retired.’ So I don’t know. That’s the true answer. But I see the excitement sometimes when he hops in.

The 41-year-old added that he hopes that his training partner isn’t done for good and that Breeze will return to the squared circle someday soon.

He’s done very well for himself, he’s a very smart guy. But I think it still creeps in every now and then, and I only know that because of how passionate he is when he teaches too. So if he didn’t care, he’d be a little more relaxed. It’s just a matter of timing, or the right opportunity to present itself. I hope that he’s not done, because he still has a lot to offer. Just an incredible coach, good human being, and a benefit to this industry.

Spears recently returned to AEW on Rampage in Toronto three weeks ago. He teamed with FTR to defeat The Embassy. After the match, Shawn announced that he hasn’t been around lately due to his mother passing away.

H/T: Wrestling Inc