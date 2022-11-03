Shawn Spears Claims Former WWE Superstar Has Retired

AEW star Shawn Spears recently joined Renee Paquette for an episode of The Sessions podcast.
Renee recently joined All Elite Wrestling as an interviewer. She formerly worked in WWE as Renee Young as an interviewer and a brief stint on the RAW commentary team. Spears performed in WWE under the name Tye Dillinger until he asked for his release from the company in February 2019. He signed with AEW a few months later in June.
During the interview with Renee, Shawn talked about former WWE Superstar Tyler Breeze and if he will return to wrestling again. The Chairman said that Breeze has claimed that his in-ring career is over.
The 41-year-old added that he hopes that his training partner isn’t done for good and that Breeze will return to the squared circle someday soon.
Spears recently returned to AEW on Rampage in Toronto three weeks ago. He teamed with FTR to defeat The Embassy. After the match, Shawn announced that he hasn’t been around lately due to his mother passing away.
