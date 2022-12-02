Sheamus Will Battle a Member of The Bloodline to Kick Off Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

A huge match has been announced to kick off tonight’s edition of WWE SmackDown.

Sheamus will battle Sami Zayn to begin tonight’s show in a few hours at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York. It is the first episode SmackDown following WWE Survivor Series WarGame this past Saturday night.

WWE uploaded a video of Cathy Kelley making the announcement that the Honorary Uce versus the Celtic Warrior will begin tonight’s show. Sheamus took to Twitter and promised another banger for the WWE Universe.

The Bloodline battled Sheamus, Butch, Ridge Holland, Drew McIntyre in the Men’s WarGames match in the main event of WWE Survivor Series WarGames.

Sheamus didn’t play much of a factor in the match, despite The Bloodline’s brutal attack on him on the October 21st edition of SmackDown. The Celtic Warrior may be able to get some revenge tonight against Sami.

Sami Zayn proved his worth to The Bloodline at Survivor Series WarGames. Jey Uso eavesdropped on a conversation between Sami and Kevin Owens on last week’s SmackDown. KO suggested that Sami turn his back on The Bloodline before they betray him. Jey asked Sami if he had spoken to anyone and the Honorary Uce lied to his face.

At Survivor Series WarGames, Roman confronted Sami about the lie and Zayn claimed that he was just trying to protect Jey because The Usos had a big match last week on the blue brand. Sami proved he had The Bloodline’s back by hitting Kevin Owens with a low blow, a Helluva Kick, and then stepping aside so Jey Uso could have the moment. Jey hit KO with a Frog Splash for the pinfall victory. Sami shared a hug with Jey and the Tribal Chief after the match and it appears that The Bloodline is as strong as ever.

