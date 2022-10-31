Shinsuke Nakamura Comments On Wrestling The Great Muta

The professional wrestling world awoke to great shock recently upon Pro Wrestling NOAH’s announcement of Shinsuke Nakamura wrestling the Great Muta at the start of next year.

On January 1st, 2023, Nakamura will battle the Great Muta, also known as Keiji Muto, at Budokan Hall in Tokyo, Japan, amidst Muta’s ongoing retirement tour. The journey to confirm this match, however, wasn’t easy, as Nakamura is still under contract with WWE. An article with Tokyo Sports explained how exactly the dream match came together.

Upon Muto’s announcement of his upcoming retirement, the NOAH organization originally pitched Nakamura as an opponent for him. “Despite initially disagreements, they persistently negotiated with the new structure after the retirement of Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon in July,” Tokyo Sports reported. Under the new leadership of WWE with the likes of Stephanie McMahon, Nick Khan, and Paul “Triple H” Levesque, all parties finally managed to reach an agreement on October 26th. Therefore, Shinsuke Nakamura has permission from WWE to appear at NOAH for this special occasion.

The former Intercontinental Champion himself revealed that the match itself is “a miracle” despite the “people in WWE who pushed me back.”

This is Miracle — Shinsuke Nakamura (@ShinsukeN) October 30, 2022

Nakamura continued on to express his excitement for the match, as the two meet for the first time in 14 years. “Of course, I wanted to do it. It opened a door that no one had ever stepped into, or a door that no one had been able to pry open. Ha ha ha…, it’s the real ‘F?rbidden D??r’ (Forbidden Door),” Nakamura said.