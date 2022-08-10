NXT Star Out Due to Injury, Details On His Return Timeframe

Solo Sikoa was diagnosed with a sprained PCL on Tuesday’s edition of NXT 2.0. The PCL (Posterior Cruciate Ligament) is a ligament in the knee.

According to the WWE medical professional who examined Sikoa, he’ll be out of action for 4-6 weeks while he heals up. Thankfully, it’s not torn or broken. As a result, he will miss next week’s NXT Heatwave special.

It’s believed that Sikoa tweaked his knee during his Falls Count Anywhere match against Von Wagner next week. On this week’s NXT 2.0, Cameron Grimes visited Sikoa in the trainers room to congratulate him on that match.

Sikoa made it clear that he’s got his sights set on the NXT North American Championship, currently held by Carmelo Hayes.

Solo Sikoa (Joseph Fatu) is a member of the legendary Anoa’i wrestling dynasty. He’s the real-life brother of The Usos and son of Attitude Era star Rikishi.

Below, you can watch highlights of the hard-hitting war between Sikoa and Von Wagner from the August 2nd episode of NXT 2.0: