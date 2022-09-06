Solo Sikoa Comments on Joining WWE’s Bloodline Faction

Solo Sikoa is ready to take his rightful place alongside The Bloodline this Friday on WWE SmackDown.

The younger brother of The Usos (and cousin of Roman Reigns) has been making a name for himself in NXT since his arrival in October 2021. After weeks of rumors that he’s headed to the main roster, Sikoa appeared in the main event of Saturday’s Clash at the Castle premium live event.

Sikoa instantly proved his usefulness to Reigns by getting involved when it counted the most. With Drew McIntyre seconds away from dethroning Reigns, Sikoa emerged and pulled the referee out of the ring and interrupted what could have been the deciding pinfall.

Solo Sikoa Joins the Bloodline

Just because Solo Sikoa helped Roman Reigns retain the Undisputed WWE Universal championship, that doesn’t guarantee he will officially join the Bloodline faction.Well, WWE is now advertising exactly that.

WWE has published a teaser video hyping Friday’s SmackDown titled, “The Bloodline’s family grows.” The voiceover on the video states, “This Friday, Acknowledge a Bigger, Badder Bloodline.”

In his first public statement since Clash at the Castle, Sikoa replied to the Smackdown teaser on social media by writing, “[Blood] comes first. Always.”