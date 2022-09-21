Solo Sikoa Relinquishes WWE NXT North American Title

WWE will crown a new NXT North American Champion at Halloween Havoc as Solo Sikoa is no longer the champion.

In the opening segment of this week’s NXT episode on the USA Network, Carmelo Hayes, Sikoa, and Shawn Michaels were seen in a room. Sikoa was notified by Michaels that his last week’s match with Carmelo was not one in which he was authorized to participate.

Solo Sikoa is No Longer The Champ

Due to a fan vote, Wes Lee was to face Hayes in the championship defense. However, after Hayes and Trick Williams ambushed Lee, Solo stepped in and won the match.

He told Sikoa that his title victory was inadmissible and wished him luck in his main roster career with The Bloodline (Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Tag Team Champions The Usos) on SmackDown.

When Michaels told Hayes that they would be competing for the title in a ladder match at Halloween Havoc, Hayes thought he would be getting the belt back.

On the SmackDown edition of September 16 versus Madcap Moss, Sikoa successfully defended the title one time.