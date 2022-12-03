Solo Sikoa Responds to Praise from Popular AEW Star: “He Knows How to Get Down”

The Bloodline‘s Solo Sikoa has responded to praise from AEW star Ricky Starks. Ricky took to Twitter recently and complimented Sikoa and said that The Enforcer of The Bloodline was a “beast”.

Big fan. He’s a beast https://t.co/Ljf6Dc1gZs — Ricky Starks (@starkmanjones) November 29, 2022

Sikoa recently joined the Superstar Crossover show and was told about the kind words from Ricky Starks. Solo complimented Ricky and said that he’s a great promo.

That’s big, man. I didn’t know he said that. Shout out to Ricky Starks. I know who he is. I’m also a fan of his mic work, man. He knows how to use a microphone. He knows how to get down, you know. I think it’s cool. I think it just shows respect, man.



At the end of the day, we both know, and everybody knows this. This is a hard business to do. Not everybody can do it. If it was easy, everybody would do it, but everybody doesn’t do it. I think when one worker shows love to another one, especially in a different company, I think that’s much respect. At least that’s what I think. That’s cool, man. Shout out to Ricky Starks.

Ricky Starks is set to battle MJF for the AEW World Championship at Dynamite: Winter is Coming on December 14th. On this week’s Dynamite, Ricky vowed to take everything MJF has, including the Dynamite Diamond Ring during the Battle Royal next Wednesday.

MJF brutally attacked William Regal last night and bashed him over the back of the head with brass knuckles. At AEW Full Gear on November 19th, William Regal betrayed Jon Moxley in the main event and slid the brass knuckles to MJF. Maxwell hit Jon Moxley with them to win the AEW World Championship.MJF’s attack on Regal this past Wednesday apparently was done as a way to write Regal off of television as he is reportedly expected back in WWE soon.