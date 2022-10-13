Solo Sikoa Reveals The Advice He Got From Roman Reigns Before His Debut At WWE Clash At The Castle

Solo Sikoa made his main roster at WWE Clash at the Castle in the main event.

The 29-year-old showed up during the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre.

Drew set up for the Claymore and appeared to have the match one but got distracted by Sikoa. Roman capitalized with a Spear to retain the title and continue his legendary reign. The Tribal Chief has been the champion for 772 days now, and is scheduled to defend against Logan Paul next month at WWE Crown Jewel.

Solo Sikoa Reveals The Advice He Got From Roman Reigns

Solo Sikoa chatted with Peter Rosenberg on the latest edition of The Ringer’s Cheap Heat podcast. Sikoa revealed that he hadn’t seen Roman for over 20 years before Clash at the Castle in Cardiff.

You know, seeing Roman in Cardiff, I hadn’t seen him for like 20 years. We really weren’t close but he was always around at our house playing with my brothers (The Usos). They were the same age and I was way younger than them. Now coming into the business, I’m starting to get close with him even though the age gap is there. I’m really starting to get close with him because it’s Big Uce Roman Reigns, you know what I’m saying? He’s been running this game for a while now.

Rosenberg asked if The Tribal Chief gave Solo any advice before his debut at Clash at the Castle.

He just said be there. Be there on the timing. If you don’t do this and that during the match, it’s not going to work. I remember when we got there, nobody knew I was there in Cardiff. None of the boys, just only certain people. I remember that day man, we were just sitting in the locker room. It’s quiet. I was watching them get ready for their match and I didn’t want to say anything. He was in his zone and I was in my zone. He was like man ‘I just need you to be here and I need you to execute this at this time’. And I did man, and it blew the roof off the place.

Solo added that Roman told him that he did a good job following the Premium Live Event last month.

