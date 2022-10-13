Solo Sikoa Reveals The Advice He Got From Roman Reigns Before His Debut At WWE Clash At The Castle

Solo Sikoa made his main roster at WWE Clash at the Castle in the main event.
The 29-year-old showed up during the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre.
Drew set up for the Claymore and appeared to have the match one but got distracted by Sikoa. Roman capitalized with a Spear to retain the title and continue his legendary reign. The Tribal Chief has been the champion for 772 days now, and is scheduled to defend against Logan Paul next month at WWE Crown Jewel.
Solo Sikoa Reveals The Advice He Got From Roman Reigns
Solo Sikoa chatted with Peter Rosenberg on the latest edition of The Ringer’s Cheap Heat podcast. Sikoa revealed that he hadn’t seen Roman for over 20 years before Clash at the Castle in Cardiff.
Rosenberg asked if The Tribal Chief gave Solo any advice before his debut at Clash at the Castle.
Solo added that Roman told him that he did a good job following the Premium Live Event last month.
