WWE’s Current Plans for WrestleMania 39 Main Event Matches

WWE is still locking in its long-term plans for the first few months of 2023 and that includes which matches will serve as the main event of both nights of WrestleMania 39 in April.

It’s been noted in various reports that WWE wants to have its WrestleMania plans for top matches locked down by mid-January. That includes commitments from top stars such as John Cena, The Rock, and Steve Austin regarding whether they plan to be part of the year’s biggest event.

Cena is committed and just needs to finalize his schedule, as he will be filming a movie in February and March.

The Big Match

Just over three months out from WWE’s biggest event of the year, the top matches hinge on The Rock’s availability. As of this writing, he’s still not committed.

WWE typically finalizes the WrestleMania main events in mid-January, so this will come down to the wire. According to our friends at WrestlingNews.co, here’s what we’re looking at:

WrestleMania Saturday : Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre or Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship.

: Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre or Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship. WrestleMania Sunday: Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes or TBD for the Universal Championship

If The Rock does work WrestleMania, it will be Rollins vs. Rhodes headlining Saturday night and Rock vs. Reigns on last Sunday night.

If The Rock does not work WrestleMania, it will be Rollins vs. Rhodes at Night 1 and Reigns vs. an opponent TBD at Night 2.

As of this writing, it’s not clear how the company will split the WWE Championship and Universal Championship before WrestleMania 39, but WWE wants to have a top title for each brand heading into the summer.