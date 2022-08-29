Potential Spoiler on Plans for WWE Clash at the Castle Main Event

For the past two years, Roman Reigns has dominated WWE like never before, holding an iron grip on the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Winning the Universal title in August 2020, a week after returning to TV, Reigns unified the title with Brock Lesnar‘s WWE Championship at WrestleMania 38.

The list of names who have lost to Reigns is a who’s-who of WWE, including Lesnar, John Cena, Edge, Finn Balor, Bray Wyatt, and others.

The End is Near?

This Saturday, Reigns will defend the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship at Clash at the Castle against Drew McIntyre.

The two faced off one-on-one at Survivor Series 2020, where Reigns got the win, but the result could be much different this time.

WrestleVotes reports that for the first time in a long time, there have been discussions about Reigns losing at this weekend’s event.

It’s reported that “multiple ideas” have intrigued those who will decide the finish for Reigns Vs. McIntyre, which will headline Clash at the Castle.

For the first time in a long time, there has been some discussions creatively regarding Roman Reigns dropping the title(s). I’m hearing multiple ideas have intrigued those making the final call come Saturday in Cardiff. Should be an interesting week ahead… — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) August 29, 2022

Today marks Day 729 since Reigns became Universal Champion.

McIntyre: Why it makes sense

While Reigns has been virtually untouchable since turning heel and becoming the Tribal Chief, a McIntyre win makes sense.

McIntyre is yet to have a World Championship win in front of a live crowd, with his first coming at the empty-arena WrestleMania 36, and his second in the Thunderdome.

McIntyre has also been kept protected in recent years and is arguably the only Superstar active at this time who would make sense as the one to defeat Reigns.

With reports of WWE considering more international stadium shows (depending on whether Clash at the Castle is a success) a World Title change this weekend would go a long way in proving stadium shows outside the U.S. are important.