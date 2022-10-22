Stardom Unveils the New IWGP Women’s Championship Belt

With the IWGP Women’s Championship tournament in full swing, the championship belt was revealed today.

Round 1 saw two matches. Utami Hayashishita faced Himeka while Mayu Iwatani took on Momo Wantanabe. On October 23 at the 12th Goddess of Stardom Tag League, two semi-finale matches will take place.

The IWGP Women’s Championship was unveiled during the show. It was created by Belts by Dan, who has created belts for NJPW, AEW, NWA, and more. The belt fits in with other prestigious IWGP belts for NJPW. It is a mixture of classic and modern.

As unveiled today, the new Stardom IWGP Women's Championship. pic.twitter.com/IjPB8d7OHK — Belts By Dan (@BeltsByDan) October 22, 2022

Stardom wrestlers coming to the U.S.

The inaugural IWGP Women’s Champion will be crowned on November 20 at the joint Stardom and NJPW show, X-Over. The title will be defended at NJPW shows in both Japan and the U.S. There’s a possibility the title will be defended at big Stardom shows as well.

Stardom wrestlers have been teased in a video for Rumble on 44th Street and The Night Before Rumble on 44th Street. The women who will be appearing have not officially been announced yet. This will be a great opportunity for U.S. fans that watch NJPW and NJPW Strong to see Stardom wrestling matches before the IWGP Women’s Championship match next month.