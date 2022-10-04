STARDOM wrestlers to debut in NJPW of America in October

STARDOM wrestlers will make their American debut when they tour with NJPW of America in October. Rumble on 44th Street takes place on October 28 at The Palladium Times Square. Due to demand, a show was added on October 27, cleverly called The Night Before Rumble on 44th Street.

In a video released on Monday, Mayu Iwatami, Fukigen Death, Hanan, Waka Tsukiyama, and Mina Shirakawa are featured. It’s safe to assume that they will be coming to the U.S.

STARDOM will crown IWGP Champion after a tournament

On November 20, the inaugural IWGP Women’s Champion will be crowned at their joint show, X-Over, at Ariake Arena. There is a tournament to crown the inaugural champion. Iwatani, Utami Hayashishita, Giulia, Starlight Kid, Jazzy Gabbert, and Ava White are the participants. KAIRI has also been announced for the tournament, receiving a bye.

Gabbert defeated White over the weekend at NJPW Royal Quest II. Gabbert will face KAIRI on Night 1 of Goddesses of STARDOM Tag League 2022. Iwatani is set to face Momo Wantanabe and Hayashishita will take on Himeka on October 22.

The IWGP Women’s Championship will be defended in both Japan and the U.S. It will be defended on NJPW shows, but could be defended on STARDOM shows in the future.