Backstage News on Willow Nightingale Signing with All Elite Wrestling

Willow Nightingale was supposed to battle Penelope Ford last night but the 30-year-old was pulled from AEW Rampage with an injury. Nightingale was given a new opponent, Leila Grey of The Baddies.

The match went back and forth but eventually, Nightingale took control. Willow hit a Spinebuster and then a Powerbomb for the pinfall victory.

After the match, Tony Schiavone got into the ring to interview Willow. He announced that Nightingale was officially All Elite and the crowd cheered. Willow celebrated for a moment but it was short-lived.

TBS Champion Jade Cargill interrupted and demanded that Nyla Rose return her title. Rose was then shown outside Daily’s Place in Jacksonville with Marina Shafir and Vickie Guerrero. Nyla laughed and drove away with the TBS Championship as Jade Cargill beat down several AEW security guards.

Congratulations @willowwrestles! Welcome to the team! Willow Nightingale is ALL ELITE! #AEWRampage

According to a new report from Fightful Select, it was known that Willow had signed with All Elite Wrestling in some capacity, but wasn’t confirmed to be full-time until the October 21st edition of Rampage. Nightingale now has merchandise on the AEW Shop.

Fightful added that when Nightingale finished with MLW, they believed that she was going to sign a full-time deal with another company. The report noted that independent promotions did not have to go through AEW to book Nightingale over the summer. Backstage reaction to the Nightingale signing is said to be very positive.

I didn’t even see that it was on that giant screen right behind me? Sometimes life is a dream https://t.co/f4ei2hJeOx — Willow Nightingale (@willowwrestles) October 22, 2022

Nightingale debuted with All Elite Wrestling in May last year. She wrestled at ROH Death Before Dishonor earlier this year and defeated Allysin Kay.