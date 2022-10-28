Stardom’s Syuri Tops PWI Women’s 150 List

Pro Wrestling Illustrated has announced that STARDOM’s Syuri has ranked number one on PWI Women’s 150 list. The 33-year-old is the current World of Stardom Champion.

She dethroned last year’s winner, Bianca Belair. The RAW Women’s Champion didn’t fall too far down the list as The EST ranked in at #2. Syuri was ranked #7 last year and #78 in 2020.

The PWI list is based on in-ring success and the evaluation period occurred from October 2021 to the end of September this year.

PWI provided the following reason as to why Syuri ranked in at the top of this year’s list:

“Already regarded by many as the best wrestler of any gender in the world, Syuri achieved what she (and her fans) saw as her destiny last December when she was finally able to beat Utami Hayashishita for the World of Stardom championship… As holder of Stardom’s coveted “Red Belt,” Syuri has lived up to expectations, already defending the title eight times.”

The top moment during the evaluation period was when Syuri defeated Utami Hayashishita at Stardom Dream Queendom on December 29th. The two had wrestled to multiple draws prior to the match.

The 2022 PWI Women’s Wrestling 150 #1 is Syuri from Stardom #Womens150 pic.twitter.com/1lnCo2mPqJ — Vin ? (@WhoisVindictive) October 27, 2022

RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair were the WWE Superstars that made the top ten. AEW Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa and TBS Champion Jade Cargill made the top ten as well. Britt Baker ranked #13, while Liv Morgan and SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey ranked #17 and #18 respectively.