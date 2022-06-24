Stephanie McMahon Acknowledges Father’s Investigation During ‘All Hands On Deck’ Meeting (Report)

Stephanie McMahon reportedly acknowledged her father’s ongoing investigation during an “all hands on deck” meeting.

PWInsider reports that WWE held an “all hands on deck” meeting yesterday, in which Stephanie McMahon acknowledged the ongoing investigation into her father, Vince McMahon.

Stephanie is acting as chairman and CEO of WWE after her father stepped down last week. She reportedly said “everyone” is aware of the investigation by the WWE Board of Directors, clarifying her father has “stepped back.”

Also, she added that she loves Vince and WWE, and will do “everything she can” for the company moving forward.

It was also noted that Stephanie McMahon has been “actively involved” in meetings that would usually see Vince involved in the past.

Vince McMahon is currently under investigation for sexual misconduct, along with John Laurinaitis, for an alleged payout he made to an employee he was having an affair with.

Although Vince has stepped down as chairman and CEO of WWE, he’s still very much involved creatively backstage on Monday Night RAW and SmackDown Live.

In fact, its been reported several times that he’s been in great spirits backstage.

If that wasn’t enough, even after the allegations surfaced and became public, as well as after his stepping down as chairman and CEO, Vince made brief television appearances on both RAW and SmackDown last week.