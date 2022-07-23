Stephanie McMahon Addresses WWE Universe Following Vince’s Retirement (Video)

Stephanie McMahon got WWE SmackDown started on this historic day in the wrestling industry.

On July 22, it was announced that Vince McMahon has retired at age 77. Vince had been the longtime WWE Chairman and CEO before stepping back over a scandal involving secret NDAs with former female employees.

In the statement, it was revealed that Stephanie’s interim Chairwoman and CEO roles are now permanent. She is now the full-time Chairwoman and co-CEO, which she shares with Nick Khan.

Stephanie McMahon Opens SmackDown

Stephanie McMahon got the latest edition of SmackDown started and discussed Vince’s retirement. She eventually led the crowd to chant “Thank you, Vince.”

Stephanie then looked at the camera to send the following message to Vince, “I love you, Dad.”

The Street Profits then made their way out to get the ball rolling in terms of current WWE storylines.

Keep it locked on SEScoops as we’ll be providing details on WWE behind the scenes, post-Vince McMahon, as more information becomes available.