Stephanie McMahon Discusses Potential WWE Stadium Show in Australia

Stephanie McMahon believes WWE needs to bring another stadium show to Australia.

The co-CEO of WWE, alongside Nick Khan, discussed WWE’s broadcast deal with Foxtel in Australia while at the Wells Fargo TMT Summit. This is where she shared her belief about doing another premium live event in the country.

The last time that WWE held a PLE in the country was in October 2018 with the Super Show-Down event at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia.

McMahon’s Belief

(via WWE)

“You look at our new deal in Australia with Foxtel, where we need to bring a stadium event to Australia as well and how are we looking at that in terms of our international premium live events? How does that work in terms of our domestic strategy?… How are we gonna be able to maximize our opportunities there?”

McMahon also discussed WWE’s plans to launch Performance Centers in different locations around the world, which was an idea first introduced by Triple H several years ago, but the COVID-19 pandemic paused those plans.

McMahon said that international growth is their focus and wants to do something they call ‘global localization’ or ‘glocal’ where they create local Performance Centers with local talent.

H/T POST Wrestling for the transcript