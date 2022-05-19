Stephanie McMahon Takes Leave Of Absence From WWE

Stephanie McMahon has announced she’ll be stepping away from most of her duties within WWE for now.

The WWE Chief Brand Officer took to her Twitter account to make the announcement.

As of tomorrow, I am taking a leave of absence from the majority of my responsibilities at WWE. WWE is a lifelong legacy for me and I look forward to returning to the company that I love after taking this time to focus on my family. — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) May 19, 2022

“As of tomorrow, I am taking a leave of absence from the majority of my responsibilities at WWE. WWE is a lifelong legacy for me and I look forward to returning to the company that I love after taking this time to focus on my family.”

As mentioned in the quote, Stephanie talked about spending more time with her family. Her husband, Triple H, was forced to retire from in-ring action due to a significant heart issue.

Triple H needed to have a defibrillator put in his chest. Many wonder if he’ll even be fully back in the swing of things behind the scenes.

It’s possible that Stephanie is taking a step back to handle more at-home responsibilities with Triple H still having some health problems.

The news is sure to come as a surprise to fans given that Stephanie is the daughter of Vince McMahon. With that said, clearly, there are more important matters to address.