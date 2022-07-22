Stephanie McMahon to Kick Off Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

WWE has announced that Stephanie McMahon will be opening tonight’s episode of SmackDown. WWE wrote the following in their announcement:

“Friday Night SmackDown will begin with Stephanie McMahon addressing the WWE Universe. What will this mean for the blue brand? Find out tonight at 8/7 C on FOX.”

WWE is looking to boost SmackDown’s ratings with Stephanie opening the show as they did the same thing with Vince McMahon after the initial Wall Street Journal report broke about McMahon. Nick Khan and McMahon will now serve as co-CEOs after Vince announced his retirement from WWE.

Before today, McMahon had temporarily stepped down as the Chairman and CEO of the company. With his retirement, Vince will no longer be involved with the WWE creative process. It’s still unclear how Vince’s retirement affects the day-to-day operations.

Kevin Dunn and Bruce Prichard are in charge of tonight’s SmackDown. Major changes have been made to the show because Brock Lesnar walked out of the arena shortly after McMahon announced his retirement from WWE.

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ludwig Kaiser, Maxxine Dupri to debut alongside Maximum Male Model’s beachwear line, and SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan & Ronda Rousey facing off are advertised for SmackDown.