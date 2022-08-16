Steve Austin: ‘I’ll Acknowledge That Roman Reigns is Doing Some Amazing Work’

Steve Austin has kept a close eye on the WWE product and realizes the amazing work that Roman Reigns has been doing since returning to WWE television in the summer of 2020.

For years, Vince McMahon pushed Reigns as a top star, but he never got over to the degree the former WWE boss wanted. It wasn’t until Reigns returned at SummerSlam that year with a new gimmick that was more like the true personality that made him the star McMahon knew he could be.

During a recent interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda, Austin formally “acknowledged” the great work being done by the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Steve Austin Acknowledges Roman Reigns

Stone Cold Steve Austin is one of the biggest stars in WWE history. An endorsement from him goes a long way. During his chat with Bill Apter, Austin gave Reigns his official stamp of approval.

“I’ll acknowledge that he’s doing some amazing work,” he said. “It took a while for him to put all the pieces of the puzzle together, and they didn’t book him in the greatest fashion at certain points of his career, but when he walked through the door, he was one of those guys that had that look and had that it factor.”

Austin said that Roman Reigns always had the potential to be the top guy in WWE. He just needed for the company to “do the right thing” with him.

“They finally started doing the right thing. He got to a mindset of where he’s at right now, and he’s just crushing it, and I couldn’t be prouder.”

Steve Austin on The Usos

In addition to praising Roman Reigns, Austin had glowing things to say about The Usos.

Austin exclaimed, “All those Samoans can work their asses off!” He never wrestled Roman Reigns or The Usos, but did work with several members of the great Anoa’i wrestling family, including Yokozuna, Rikishi and The Rock.

“The Usos are just killing it,” he said. “Jimmy and Jey, they were kind of like just a tag team, but now they’re a tag team with an identity and character, The Bloodline. So they’re great as a unit, and they’re all related, but Jimmy and Jey just in and of themselves as The Usos, they are a thing now. They are a force to be reckoned with. They’re one of the best tag teams on planet Earth right now.”

Roman Reigns defends the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle on Saturday, September 3rd.

Watch Steve Austin’s full interview with Bill Apter here:

