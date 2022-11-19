Steve Austin Addresses Recent Training Videos Amid WrestleMania 39 Rumors

It’s been a big year for Steve Austin as he returned for his first wrestling match in almost twenty years, facing Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38, and has the chance to agree to another one if he’s up for it.

Austin went Owens in a No DQ Match from AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas. In recent weeks, there has been more smoke to the fire as WWE has reached out to Stone Cold about potentially competing in another match and made him an offer, likely for WrestleMania 39.

At the same time, Austin has been posting videos of himself working out on social media. In an Instagram video, Austin noted that he isn’t doing this for any other reason than self-improvement because he got tired of how he looked, so he took action.

Steve Austin’s Explanation

“People have been speculating, ‘Hey Steve, what are you doing? What are you training for? Are you training for an event?’ I just simply looked in the mirror and realized I look like shit so I called my diet coach up and my macros are currently, give or take, roughly around 2650 calories 300-320 grams of protein, 150 grams of carbs on a regular day, will spike at 420 on a load up. I still drink beer on Friday nights. Get 3 Broken Skull IPAs and that’s pretty much it. I’m probably, as far as body weight goes, sub-232, the leanest I’ve been in forever. Anyway, I’m out. I just got tired of looking In the mirror, I got tired of looking like shit, so I’m taking action to do something about it. I gotta go. Catch you down the road.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/ClJ2e3cgSRW/

H/T to Fightful for the transcript