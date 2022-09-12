‘Lightning In A Bottle’: Steve Austin Comments On The Amazing Career Of WWE Legend

The Undertaker and Stone Cold Steve Austin were two of the top WWE talents during the Attitude Era. However, while Austin had to retire from the business not long after the Monday Night Wars ended, Taker continued his career for much longer. According to the Texas Rattlesnake, this is a feat that no one else will achieve.

The former face of WWE recently had an interview with SportsKeeda. Speaking about The Undertaker, Steve Austin claimed that he knew Mark Calaway would be a star before he became the Dead Man:

“30 years in the WWE, that’s something no one else will do. If they’d gave that gimmick to anybody else and I told Mark this to his face, it might have lasted two years, maybe three. Then it just fell off and no one would have been able to do it like he did. It was a once-in-a-lifetime thing where they caught lightning in the bottle.

I knew Mark was going to be a star when we stunk out the Sportatorium. He was working as The Punisher and I was Stunning Steve. Mark is an amazing talent. For him to be able to make that run and make those micro adjustments to that character. Stay in touch with that fan base, and always [be] at the top or very near to the top to keep himself in that position for Vince to use as he did. A frickin master.”

You can watch Steve Austin’s interview below:

If you use the quotes from the article please credit SEScoops with an H/t for transcription