Steve Austin: ‘I’ll Acknowledge That Roman Reigns is Doing Some Amazing Work’

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin has kept a close eye on the WWE product and realizes the amazing work that Roman Reigns has been doing since returning to WWE television in the summer of 2020.

For years, Vince McMahon pushed Reigns as a top star, but he never got over to the degree the former WWE boss wanted. It wasn’t until Reigns returned at SummerSlam that year with a new gimmick that was more like the true personality that made him the star McMahon knew he could be.

While speaking with Sportskeeda’s Bill Apter, the WWE Hall Of Famer praised the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

“I’ll acknowledge that he’s doing some amazing work. It took a while for him to put all the pieces of the puzzle together, and they didn’t book him in the greatest fashion at certain points of his career, but when he walked through the door, he was one of those guys that had that look and had that it factor. Like, if we can do the right thing with this guy, he’s gonna get over here. They finally started doing the right thing. He got to a mindset of where he’s at right now, and he’s just crushing it, and I couldn’t be prouder.”

“All those Samoans can work their asses off. The Usos are just killing it. Jimmy and Jey, they were kind of like just a tag team, but now they’re a tag team with an identity and character, The Bloodline. So they’re great as a unit, and they’re all related, but Jimmy and Jey just in and of themselves as The Usos, they are a thing now. They are a force to be reckoned with. They’re one of the best tag teams on planet Earth right now.”

Reigns will defend the title against Drew McIntyre at the Clash at the Castle event on September 3rd in the UK.

