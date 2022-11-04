Steve Austin Open to Wrestling Again Following WWE WrestleMania 38 Match?

Steve Austin had his first match since 2003 at WrestleMania this year, closing night one against Kevin Owens in his home state of Texas.

Many thought that this WrestleMania 38 bout was the end of Austin’s career, although that may not be the case.

Steve Austin Open to Wrestle Again

While speaking with GiveMeSport’s Louis Dangoor, WrestleVotes noted that Austin was so elated with how things went in his WrestleMania 38 that the belief is he’d be open to doing it again.

“I know he had a wonderful time doing it last year in Dallas. He was happy. He was elated. Let’s say that the performance of the match, everything went so well, and people loved it so much, So I know he was thrilled to post WrestleMania. And I’d say he was open to doing it again.”

It should be noted that WrestleVotes did explain that they hadn’t heard that Austin will be involved at WrestleMania 39 next year or if he will be wrestling, but this is just the feeling that Austin would be open to the idea.

Austin, one of the biggest stars in the history of the wrestling business, had not wrestled in 19 years as he decided to retire due to neck problems. That match came against The Rock at WrestleMania 19 in 2003.