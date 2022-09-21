Steve Maclin Discusses Who He Wants To See Join IMPACT, His Next Goals, Victory Road & More

Steve Maclin will compete in the first ever triple threat barbed wire massacre match in IMPACT Wrestling history this weekend at Victory Road. This event takes place from Nashville, Tennessee and airs live on IMPACT Plus.

Ahead of this grueling match, Maclin spoke with SEScoops correspondent Ella Jay about his upcoming match at Victory Road, who he wants to see join IMPACT, working towards his psychology degree, preparing for his wedding with “The Virtuosa” Deonna Purrazzo, and more.

Here are some highlights of what Steve Maclin said about:

On Who He Wants To Join IMPACT Wrestling:

I would love to have [Wesley] Blake here, and it would be fun to share the locker room and the road again with him and for him to be able to show the world how good he actually is. Because I know a lot of people say he’s underrated, but he is and he’s one of the best in the world at what we do. I would love for him to showcase his talents here.

His Next Goals In IMPACT Wrestling:

“Obviously, after barbed wire massacre, my eyes are on either Josh Alexander or Eddie Edwards at Bound for Glory. Whoever comes out with that title, that’s what I’m gunning for, and I’ve been gunning for for a while. Personally, I hope Josh holds on to it. That’s, I think, the match that people are quietly talking about and thinking that’s going to happen, and I know at some point he and I will be in the ring, whether it’s for the title or not. That’s the one guy I’ve been wanting to work with personally and within IMPACT Wrestling.”

Working On His Psychology Degree:

“I originally wanted to get into Health Fitness when I first started college, when I got out of the Marine Corps at 25. Then I got into wrestling, so wrestling took over. Then as I’ve been growing, mental health has become a big thing amongst my friends in my area and dealing with that. Once I was let go by WWE, I was looking into jobs at the VA (Veterans Affair Medical Center). I was, ‘all right, well, maybe wrestling might be done.’ I don’t know. I don’t want it to be, but I need to pay the bills and help feed our family.”

“It’s a two way street for both of us. It’s not just one way. So we both work hard together. For Deonna [Purrazzo] and I, I looked into social working and I was like, ‘Oh, wow, that’s something I would like to get into.’ But every application was like, Oh, you need a psychology degree or a degree in something.”

“So ‘Okay cool, maybe that’s my avenue down the road’ because not many veterans at the VA hospital I go to are social workers there or help there. So why not have somebody that’s experienced in it and can relate to you and be able to just sit and talk to somebody to get to know them and help them out however you can? Just be that voice.”

His Favorite Things About “The Virtuosa”, Deonna Purrazzo:

“For how she is in the ring and how she’s so glamorous and is the Virtuosa and loves the attention, I love that outside of the ring, she does not like attention. I don’t know if people know that she’s very–just wants to keep to herself and she doesn’t want to be the spotlight outside of the ring. It’s funny, and I think that’s just one of the quality traits that I love about her, too, just because that’s just who she is.

Victory Road & The Fallout will run this Friday September 23rd & Saturday September 24th from Nashville, Tennessee. The event will air live on IMPACT Plus at 8pm est / 7pm cst.