WWE Teases Breakup Of Popular Tag Team On Raw

The Street Profits are one of the most popular tag teams of WWE who have been together since 2016. Though if the events of Raw are any indication of things to come, then their days of teaming together are numbered.

Tonight’s episode of the show from the Toyota Center in Houston saw Seth ‘Freaking’ Rollins coming out to talk about Roman Reigns.

When the Raw stars interrupted him, he discussed how they have been losing a lot lately. Rollins mentioned their loss to The Usos at the latest SummerSlam PPV this past Saturday. He said The Street Profits should just break up.

Angelo Dawkins and Montez ford then fired back at The Architect mentioning how they beat him and Buddy Murhpy for the Raw tag team championships. Ford also noted that Cody Rhodes beat him with “only one boobie.”

This led to Seth Rollins challenging the duo for a fight on Raw. Ford and Dawkins decided to play rock-paper-scissors to determine who will face the former world champion. However, Ford then grabbed the referee and ran down to the ring.

Dawkins disappeared from the segment as the match began. The commentary was discussing what the future holds for the former tag champions during the bout.

Seth won this match with a Curb Stomp but he continued his attack post-match. Angelo Dawkins then came out again to save his partner and end the segment.

The Street Profits have said on multiple occasions that they don’t want a traditional breakup. However, the company does seem to be moving in that direction based on events of Raw.