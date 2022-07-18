The Street Profits want a Former WWE Champion in Their Stable

The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) have been a major success in tag-team wrestling since debuting in WWE in 2016.

The pair have held tag-title gold on Raw, SmackDown and NXT, and are considered one of the best tag teams of the modern generation.

The Hurt Profits

Speaking to WWE Die Woche this week, the Street Profits were asked about whether their group will grow.

Montez Ford was quick to suggest Bobby Lashley as a possible third man in their team, and even had a name for their possible stable.

“Me and Dawks share this long time, like years of bonding. We share so many of these similarities so it’s always good to work with people that [sic] have similar similarities. Bobby Lashley has a background in the military as well so I would love to see if we did work in the future; me, Dawks and him, you know, be The Hurt Profits or something like that.”

What’s next for Lashley?

Lashley may one day team with the Street Profits, but for now, the All Mighty has a singles run in mind.

At Money in the Bank, Lashley captured the United States Championship from Theory, marking his third run with the title after winning in 2020 and 2006.

At Summerslam, Lashley will defend against Theory, who has vowed to cash in his Money in the Bank contract on either Roman Reigns or Brock Lesnar later in the show.