SummerSlam Attendance News from Nissan Stadium

WWE presented its second biggest event of the year in SummerSlam this Saturday from Nissan Stadium. The show was headlined by Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns Last Man Standing match.

The Pay Per View event featured many headline-making moments. Though something else also caught people’s attention that wasn’t in WWE’s favor.

Just before the main event of SummerSlam started, Kane made an appearance. The Hall of Famer announced that 48,449 fans were in attendance for the show.

With a seating capacity close to 70,000, this would fill up the stadium significantly. Though many fans posted photos of the tarped-off hard cam side of the arena:

They should have done it in a smaller venue #SummerSlam Nissan stadium looks half empty pic.twitter.com/Cpvu6zpUhc — I am a legendary person Every woman knows me (@RonnieP31135076) July 30, 2022

The company had sold about 38,000 tickets for SummerSlam on Saturday morning, according to the WrestleTix Twitter account.

WWE is known to inflate attendance figures, but this attendance is still a significant decrease from WrestleMania 38. The show was divided into two nights, and WWE had still managed to sell a lot more tickets for the event.

The promotion has claimed that a total of 156,000 people attended the show in the AT&T Stadium. The real numbers were said to be around 131,000.

The Money In The Bank 2022 was also originally advertised for the Allegiant Stadium, but it had to be moved to the MGM Grand Arena due to low ticket sales.

The Stadium Shows are said to be the vision of WWE Co-CEO Nick Khan. However, if this trend continues, then the company might have to reverse this decision.