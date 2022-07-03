How Does WWE Feel About Moving Money in the Bank to a Smaller Venue?

WWE Money in the Bank 2022 is officially in the history books and the show saw major changes take place.

Not only did Liv Morgan and Theory capture the Women’s and Men’s Money in the Bank briefcases, but Morgan also cashed in to capture the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

The show had originally been advertised for Allegiant Stadium, but the event was moved to the MGM Grand Arena.

WWE gave no explanation behind the move, though many believe that poor ticket sales at the much larger stadium led to the move.

Locker Room Reactions

Per Fightful – the move “surprised some” in the company, as WWE President Nick Khan had spoken highly of stadium events.

Khan has been pushing for more stadium shows to take place though one source said that they should have waited until after June’s Hell in a Cell event before making any changes.

The source believes that WWE was relying too much on the buzz of the premium live event alone instead of the stories going into the show.

Others in WWE told Fightful that WWE locked down Allegiant Stadium early, as they expected UFC to be in Vegas during Independence Day weekend.

Another source called booking Allegiant Stadium “one of [Khan’s] first misfires” since being appointed WWE President by former CEO Vince McMahon.

A different source remained optimistic, saying that between the move and the absence of injured talent including Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton and Rhea Ripley that Money in the Bank 2022 wasn’t “too bad.”