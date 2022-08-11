WWE Offered 14 Athletes A Contract At WWE SummerSlam Tryouts

WWE has named the 14 athletes that were signed by the company at the WWE SummerSlam tryouts.

ESPN first reported that 14 athletes were signed by the company during the tryouts, which were open to current and recently graduated college athletes.

WWE’s Newest Recruits

The following athletes were offered a contract:

Kennedy Cummins University of Minnesota Cheerleader

Gabrielle Dunn Trains in karate Won Women’s Adult Forms Overall Grand Champion at the US Capitol Classics.

Rickssen Opont Track & Field athlete

Alivia Ash Track & Field athlete from Louisville and Rutgers

Harleigh White Track & Field athlete from Clemson

Chukwusom Enekwechi Track and Field athlete from East Michigan

Jade Gentile Soccer player from WVU

Anna Keefer Track & Field athlete from North Carolina

Breanna Ruggiero Former Cheerleader at Sacramento State Cheer

Beau Morris Offensive lineman from SMU

Franki Strefling Volleyball player from Eastern Michigan University

Hayden Pittman Tight End from UAB

Lea Mitchell Gymnast from Michigan State

Kevin Ventura-Cortes Tight End from Concordia St Paul



14 people had their lives changed forever as they were offered a @WWE contract following the #SummerSlam Tryouts in Nashville. pic.twitter.com/HL7fcYg0O1 — WWE Recruit (@WWERecruit) August 10, 2022

The athletes will train at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

SEScoops will update fans on their statuses as more is known.