WWE Offered 14 Athletes A Contract At WWE SummerSlam Tryouts

WWE has named the 14 athletes that were signed by the company at the WWE SummerSlam tryouts.
ESPN first reported that 14 athletes were signed by the company during the tryouts, which were open to current and recently graduated college athletes.
WWE’s Newest Recruits
The following athletes were offered a contract:
- Kennedy Cummins
- University of Minnesota Cheerleader
- Gabrielle Dunn
- Trains in karate
- Won Women’s Adult Forms Overall Grand Champion at the US Capitol Classics.
- Rickssen Opont
- Track & Field athlete
- Alivia Ash
- Track & Field athlete from Louisville and Rutgers
- Harleigh White
- Track & Field athlete from Clemson
- Chukwusom Enekwechi
- Track and Field athlete from East Michigan
- Jade Gentile
- Soccer player from WVU
- Anna Keefer
- Track & Field athlete from North Carolina
- Breanna Ruggiero
- Former Cheerleader at Sacramento State Cheer
- Beau Morris
- Offensive lineman from SMU
- Franki Strefling
- Volleyball player from Eastern Michigan University
- Hayden Pittman
- Tight End from UAB
- Lea Mitchell
- Gymnast from Michigan State
- Kevin Ventura-Cortes
- Tight End from Concordia St Paul
The athletes will train at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.
SEScoops will update fans on their statuses as more is known.