Tammy Sytch Hit With Civil Lawsuit Due To Fatal Three-Car Crash (Report)

Tammy Sytch, formerly known as Sunny in WWE, has reportedly been served with a civil lawsuit.

PWInsider is reporting that Sytch received the lawsuit on May 13 in Florida. The report notes that there was an attempt to serve her those papers at her address in New Jersey but she couldn’t be found as she is back in jail after her bail was revoked.

In excess of $100,000 is being sought after in the lawsuit:

“Upon information and belief, on or about March 25, 2022, Defendant SYTCH was intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle owned by Defendant PENTE southbound on N. Yonge Street, at or near the intersection of W. Granada Boulevard in Ormond Beach, Volusia County, Florida.

“Defendant SYTCH operated the motor vehicle with the consent, either express or implied, of Defendant PENTE.

“On or about March 25, 2022, Julian L. Lasseter was also operating a motor vehicle southbound on N. Yonge Street, at or near the intersection of W. Granada Boulevard in Ormond Beach, Volusia County, Florida.

“At the time and place referenced in paragraphs 6 and 8 above, Defendant SYTCH negligently operated or maintained her motor vehicle so that it collided with the rear end of Julian L. Lasseter’s motor vehicle, causing severe and incapacitating injuries to Mr. Lasseter. These injuries resulted in his death on March 25, 2022.”

Tammy Sytch was arrested and charged with DUI manslaughter due to her alleged involvement in a three-vehicle crash.

The wreckage left 75-year-old Julian L. Lasseter dead. The incident occurred on March 25 southbound on U.S. 1 at around 8:28 p.m.

The lawsuit also accuses James F. Pente, Sytch’s boyfriend, of being “vicariously liable” due to allowing her behind the wheel of his vehicle.

Pente has reportedly denied negligence and has challenged Lasseter’s estate to provide “strict proof.”

Tammy Sytch is scheduled to be arraigned on May 31 at 2:30 p.m. ET.