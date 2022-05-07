Tammy Sytch (Sunny) Posts Bond, Released From Jail

Tammy Sytch (Sunny) is no longer in jail after being charged with crimes associated with a fatal three-car accident on March 25.

The WWE Hall of Famer was released as of Saturday afternoon as she posted a $227,500 bond. Sytch had a court appearance on Saturday morning and then used a bail bondsman to post a surety bond. She was released at 12:14 p.m. Eastern.

Charges filed against Sytch in connection with the March accident include DUI manslaughter, driving with a suspended or revoked license (causing death or serious injury), and seven counts of DUI causing damage to a person or property.

SEScoops previously covered the accident that has resulted in these charges against Sytch. She was allegedly driving southbound on U.S. Highway 1 on March 25 at 8:28 p.m. when a failure to stop on her part resulted in a crash into the back of a parked car, which then crashed in to the car in front of it.

Julian Lafrancis Lasseter died due to injuries suffered in the accident. A blood sample was collected after Ormond Beach Police were granted a search warrant to discover whether or not Sytch was under the influence while driving. You can view the arrest report at this link.

Sytch Faces Serious Penalty For The Accident

The charges against Sytch are daunting. If she is convicted of DUI manslaughter (a felony in Florida), she could face up to 30 years in prison. At minimum, she would receive a four-year sentence and a fine up to $10,000.

Sytch was formally charged on Friday night, arrested, and taken to the Volusia County Branch Jail facility in Daytona Beach, FL

Sytch is also due for a court appearance at the end of May in New Jersey for a February arrest. There were 11 different charges filed as a result of that arrest, including operating under the influence. She has pled not guilty in connection to these charges.

