Teddy Long says Drunken Jakks Employee Told Him There’d be no More Figures of Him

Long-time WWE on-screen personality Teddy Long has said he was told by a drunk representative of Jakks Pacific that there would be no more action figures for him.

Despite not being a wrestler, Long would be immortalized in plastic multiple times, including in a two-pack with Rey Mysterio in the Jakks Pacific ‘Adrenaline 13’ wave of toys.

Speaking to Wrestling Inc, Long recalled being told that no more figures would be made of him by Jakks Pacific.

“One night at one of the WrestleMania parties, the guy from Jakks Pacific, he comes up to me, he’d been drinking a while and he said, ‘Well, won’t be seeing no more action figures of you, Teddy Long, we’ve been told not to make any more action figures.’ I guess the alcohol told him to tell me that.”

WWE’s working relationship with Jakks ended in late 2009 and veteran-toy manufacturer Mattel has been making WWE action figures ever since.

Teddy Long in WWE

Joining the then-WWF in 1998 after over a decade with Jim Crockett Promotions/WCW, Long was originally a referee but became a manager years later.

In 2004, Teddy was announced as the General Manager of SmackDown and would also serve as General Manager of ECW from 2008 to 2009.

Long last appeared in WWE in May 2021 during a throwback edition of SmackDown.

