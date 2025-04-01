‘He Has It All’: WWE Hall of Famer Sees MJF As WWE World Champion

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long believes MJF is “missing a big opportunity” by not already being in WWE, as he has all the tools to become a World Champion in the TKO Promotion. On the Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Long made his case for MJF to jump to the competiton. .

“I like MJF. I hope he does get an opportunity and go to the WWE one day. I think he’s missing a big opportunity by not being in the WWE. If he went there, they’d certainly do a lot of good things with him.”

MJF would get over in whatever position WWE put him in, Long added, further demonstrating his high estimation of the AEW star. When asked if he thinks MJF could reach the very top of WWE’s roster, Long was confident it’d happen.

“Of course I do, yes, yes. I mean, why wouldn’t you? Here’s a guy that can work, he’s good on the microphone—he has it all. So why wouldn’t you make him champ?”

Veteran journalist Bill Apter added that MJF’s real-life persona already fits WWE’s mold and noted that MJF “grew up watching WWE as a Long Island kid” adding that Long Island is “WWE territory.” Apter noted that MJF would “gel” in with WWE’s roster which features high profile names including Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, as well as former AEW rivals Cody Rhodes and CM Punk.

MJF spent years teasing joining WWE before signing a new contract with AEW, a moment marked with a tattoo on the Devil’s body. While AEW has done right by MJF, the company’s longest reigning World Champion, a move to WWE could come if Long gets his way.