WWE Legend Calls For Restraint After Bloody GUNTHER Raw Attack

On the March 31, episode of WWE Raw, GUNTHER destroyed Jimmy Uso, first in their match and then in a post-match beatdown. As Jey looked on, secured to the ring rope, GUNTHER would stand tall to end the segment caked in the blood of ‘Big Jim.’

Blood remains a rarity in WWE though has grown more current in recent years. Speaking on the Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long argued that blood should be used with caution in WWE to avoid the red liquid losing its impact.

“If they do go in that direction, they’re not gonna overdo it, you know, it’s a thing called overkill, and they’re not gonna do that.”

Long believes that WWE’s creative team, led by Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque, won’t overdo blood, especially on weekly programming. Despite the fate of Jimmy Uso on Raw, Long believes WWE will keep its ‘bloodbaths’ for Premium Live Events.

“If they’re gonna have some brutal matches loaded with blood, they’re gonna save that and make that mean something. That would be for a major show, WrestleMania or SummerSlam.”

WWE has leaned more into using blood as of late, with GUNTHER and Jimmy being the latest example. Cody Rhodes was left covered in blood at Elimination Chamber: Toronto thanks to John Cena, The Rock, and Travis Scott. In 2024, an attack by The Rock on the American Nightmare would leave Cody caked in blood and would quickly go viral.

GUNTHER will battle Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship in the biggest match of Jey’s career to date. It remains to be seen who stands tall inside Allegiant Stadium but Long wouldn’t be opposed to seeing some blood in this highly-emotional showdown.