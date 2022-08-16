Teddy Long on the Origins of ‘Going One-on-One With The Undertaker’

In 2004, Theodore R. Long, who had previously worked as a manager and referee, was appointed the General Manager of SmackDown.

Long would become arguably the most iconic GM of the Blue brand thanks to his lengthy tenure on the show, and his various catchphrases and character quirks.

The WWE Hall of Famer could often be seen dancing to his own entrance theme, and never shied away from booking tag-team matches.

Going One on One…

For Long’s entire run as SmackDown’s General Manager, The Undertaker was a constant presence on the show, and ‘Teddy’ would often book ‘the Phenom’ in high-profile matches.

Many Superstars would be filled with dread when hearing the news from Long that they “will go one on one, with The Undertaker!”

Speaking to the MuscleManMalcolm YouTube channel, Long explained how a conversation with Vince McMahon inspired him to put some impact into announcing The Undertaker.

“This is really the truth. One time I was sitting down and we was talking to Vince. Vince wasn’t really talking to me. He was talking to somebody else and they went on and they introduced somebody. Vince stopped him and he said ‘No, you have to make my stars mean something when you introduce him.’ I heard that and that’s all I did. The Undertaker and Vince liked it. So that came from me.”

In 2009, Long found himself on the receiving end of The Undertaker’s wrath, after costing him the World Heavyweight Championship.

After making it to his car, a concerned Long would be accosted by The Undertaker who drove off with the SmackDown GM.