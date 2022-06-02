Teddy Long Recalls Being Taken to Wrestler’s Court for Selling Viagra

Former WWE SmackDown General Manager Teddy Long was once taken to wrestler’s court for selling viagra.

Long was recently interviewed by Wrestling Inc. to talk about several professional wrestling topics, including the time he got taken to wrestler’s court.

The former GM notes he was taken to court for selling viagra to the boys. For those unfamiliar with wrestler’s court, it was how the locker room would police each other when mistakes were made behind-the-scenes.

The Undertaker served as the judge, and those accused would get lawyers. In this case, Long’s lawyer was none other than Mae Young.

Long was ultimately found guilty and his punishment was to buy buckets of chicken and beer for Undertaker, Bradshaw (JBL), and some of the other boys for two weeks.

“They took me to Wrestler’s Court for selling viagra, so I had to get a lawyer” Long said. “So the lawyer I got was Mae Young. I tell Mae Young the whole story.

“We went into wrestler’s court and the first thing she said everybody popped. She said, ‘Well, I want you guys to know Teddy Long is not guilty of selling that Niagra.’

“She couldn’t say it right, so she called it Niagra! That was a great day, but I still was found guilty, so I had to buy buckets of chicken and beer for about two weeks for Bradshaw, ‘Taker, and some more of the boys.”

The concept of wrestler’s court has been pretty hit or miss with talents over the years. For example, CM Punk once called it “the most insecure small dick energy average white man embarrassment to the wrestling business s–t of all time.”

However, Teddy Long did not share those sentiments. Long said he loved wrestlers court and believes the locker room needed something like that to keep things in line and entertain themselves.

“I loved it,” Long said. ‘Taker was the judge … we needed stuff like that, we needed our own thing to do. We entertained the people all the time, so now let’s entertain ourselves!

“So I loved Wrestler’s Court, especially when I wasn’t the guy on trial … It didn’t bother me at all, but that was just something that we did and all the boys loved it.”