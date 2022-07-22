Tentative Plans for WWE SmackDown Tonight (July 22)

Early plans for the July 22 episode of WWE SmackDown have been revealed.

Tonight’s show for the blue brand will emanate from the TD Garden in Boston, MA.

Advertised for the show is the return of Brock Lesnar, Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey having a face-to-face meeting, Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ludwig Kaiser, and Maximum Male Models unveiling the 2022 beachwear collection.

Here is what WWE reportedly has cooked up behind the scenes going into tonight’s show.

Early SmackDown Plans

(via WWE)

Fightful is reporting that Brock Lesnar, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Theory, Adam Pearce, Street Profits, New Day, and Maximum Male Models have all been written into the show as of this afternoon.

The report notes that Roman Reigns‘ locker room has been prepped for a segment. There’s no word on if Roman will show up tonight.

It’s also been said that the beachwear collection segment set for tonight could have some SummerSlam merch incorporated.

It’s also been reported that Drew McIntyre is set to “smash some tables.”

In an off-air backstage note, Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and Nick Khan will be making the trip to Boston for tonight’s show.

Keep in mind that things change within WWE at a rapid pace, so these tentative plans could be modified or scrapped altogether.

Keep it locked on the SEScoops homepage for live coverage of WWE SmackDown tonight.