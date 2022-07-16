New WWE Character to Debut on SmackDown Next Week

A brand new character will be seen on the July 22 episode of SmackDown.

In the world of wrestling, new gimmicks are seen all the time. This is especially true in WWE, where characters of all kinds are found.

One new faction has been formed on the blue brand and it has been quite polarizing, to say the least. While some find the group to be quirky, others believe it’s dead in the water.

Regardless, the Maximum Male Models will stick around for now.

Introducing Maxxine Dupri

During the recent episode of WWE SmackDown, it was announced that Max Dupri, ma.çé, and mån.sôör will be debuting the new 2022 beachwear collection next week.

The group will be joined by a special guest.

WWE is advertising that Max Dupri’s sister, Maxxine, will be present for the reveal of the beachwear collection.

There is no word on the identity of the person donning this new character but we’ll be sure to update you once more details surface.

Until then, brace yourself for the ultimate titillation.