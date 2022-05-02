Sunday, May 1, 2022
Tetsuya Naito Undergoing Surgery On Right Eye Again

By Fernando Quiles Jr.
Tetsuya Naito
(via NJPW)
NJPW star and former three-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion Tetsuya Naito will be having another operation on his right eye.

Naito suffers from superior oblique muscle paralysis. As a result, Naito has been having issues with double vision. Tokyo Sports reports that the top NJPW main eventer will be undergoing surgery soon.

Back in 2019, Naito underwent a similar operation.

Tetsuya Naito recently challenged Kazuchika Okada for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at Wrestling Dontaku. Okada successfully defended the gold.

The good news for Naito fans is that it only took him 20 days to recover and return to the ring following his first procedure. Time will tell if he’ll need more or less time this go-around.

