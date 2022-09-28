“That’s What Makes Me Special” – MJF Explains What Sets Him Apart From Other Wrestlers

MJF returned to AEW at All Out on September 4th following the title match between CM Punk and Jon Moxley.

CM Punk emerged victorious at the PPV and MJF showed up to close the show. Maxwell had won the Casino Ladder match earlier in the night after Stokely Hathaway’s The Firm stable interfered.

MJF walked down to the ring in a devil’s mask and was handed the chip to ensure him a future shot at the AEW World Championship. Jon Moxley captured the title once again by defeating Bryan Danielson at Dynamite: Slam in the finals of the Tournament of Champions. Moxley is set to face NJPW star Juice Robinson in a World Title Eliminator tomorrow night on Dynamite.

MJF On What Makes Him Special In Wrestling Today

Maxwell was a guest on KFC Radio this week and spoke about his incredible rise to stardom in All Elite Wrestling at just 26 years old. Host Kevin Clancy brought up fans who get caught up in the technical aspect of the matches and said that this isn’t the Olympics. MJF responded with the following:

“I think in a way that’s where wrestling fell off and what I love about professional wrestling now is I feel like it’s a cornucopia of all these different styles. It’s every single different flavor of ice cream. And then you have a guy like me who is a superstar. I walk out there, I can do it in the ring or on the microphone. I’ll talk into the mic and I give you no choice but to stay tuned in. That’s what makes me special and the company that I’m in right now currently, as long as they keep paying me the fat bucks. What makes my company special is they let me go out there with zero hindrance. It’s f***ing insane the amount of money I’m making right now. I took a break, rightfully so. I told my boss I want more money and he said no. I said ‘oh word, deuces’. I bounced, and my boss realized over the summer that without MJF, there is no AEW. And he paid up and I didn’t have to sign a contract extension, so I’m a happy boy.”

