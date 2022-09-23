“The Ball Is In His Court” – Triple H Says WWE Is Open To Signing NBA Star

WWE held a press conference for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and Logan Paul at Crown Jewel.
After the conference, Triple H was interviewed by Sporting News about several topics. The Game revealed that he has discussed signing Tyson Fury but the world-class boxer knows he has a few big fights left in the boxing ring.
Triple H stated that he hopes Tyson is still interested in joining the WWE after he’s finished boxing. Tyson knocked out Austin Theory when he tried to cash in his Money in the Bank contract at Clash at the Castle.
WWE’s Chief Content Officer spoke about NBA star Dwight Howard showing up at a recent tryout and claimed that he is open to signing the 2020 NBA champion.
If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sporting News & give a H/T to SEScoops for the transcription.