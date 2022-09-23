“The Ball Is In His Court” – Triple H Says WWE Is Open To Signing NBA Star

WWE held a press conference for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and Logan Paul at Crown Jewel.

After the conference, Triple H was interviewed by Sporting News about several topics. The Game revealed that he has discussed signing Tyson Fury but the world-class boxer knows he has a few big fights left in the boxing ring.

Triple H stated that he hopes Tyson is still interested in joining the WWE after he’s finished boxing. Tyson knocked out Austin Theory when he tried to cash in his Money in the Bank contract at Clash at the Castle.

WWE’s Chief Content Officer spoke about NBA star Dwight Howard showing up at a recent tryout and claimed that he is open to signing the 2020 NBA champion.

“I think the ball is in his court. It’s a funny thing, Dwight in the conversations we had was like ‘you know I really want to do this, I’m serious, I really want to do this.’ But we hear that a lot and there’s a difference between saying I want to do this and putting in the grind and doing the work to get there. He came by our tryouts in Nashville. He was incredibly entertaining, jumping in promos by himself and then with others, incredibly entertaining. Really driven to want to do this, it is just a matter of him, he’s got a lot of things going on right? So when he says ‘hey I want to give this a shot’ he’s got my phone number and all he’s got to do is call me and we will see what can happen. If he’s willing to put in the grind and the drive that guys like Logan Paul, Bad Bunny, and Tyson Fury are willing to put in then let’s go.”

